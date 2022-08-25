Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered v1.824.1.0 Patch Introduces DLSS, FSR 2.0 Sharpness Slider, Ray Tracing Fixes and More

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch is now live on PC, introducing new features and fixes.

Patch v1.824.1.0's biggest additions are two sharpness sliders, one that can be used when NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR 2.0 are activated and another general slider that works independently from the one used in conjunction with either upscaling technique. The new update also adds an option that forces the aspect ratio of the game to set values on any screen.

The new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch also introduces a variety of fixes, such as fixes for some ray tracing crashes and more. Full patch notes can be found below.

Added sharpness sliders for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling.

Added a sharpness slider that controls in-game sharpness.

Added an option to force the aspect ratio to 32:9, 21:9, etc.

Finetuned the spawn rates for Crowd and Traffic Density settings, to better reflect various modes.

Implemented a fix for a bug that turned objects into spiked distorted geometry.

Fixed white artifacts appearing around buildings while swinging through the city.

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes, including a crash that would occur when enabling ray-tracing on PCs with Intel Ivy Bridge CPUs.

Various visual fixes related to ray-tracing on the Very High Geometry Detail setting.

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from progressing in the Spider-Hack mission.

Fixed black blobs and sparkling pixel artifacts on characters when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Enabled Gyro Aiming on Steam Deck for Black Cat Stakeouts and interactable objects.

Various UI fixes for Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when the installation folder contained non-Latin characters.

Improved field of view and cinematic blur transitions.

Improved error handling when Controlled Folder Access prevents the launch of the game.

Various visual fixes related to ultrawide aspect ratios and multi monitor setups.

Various fixes related to mouse and keyboard controls.

Stability fixes related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Various stability fixes and improved logging.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.