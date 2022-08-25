Menu
Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered v1.824.1.0 Patch Introduces DLSS, FSR 2.0 Sharpness Slider, Ray Tracing Fixes and More

Francesco De Meo
Aug 25, 2022
Spider-Man Remastered

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch is now live on PC, introducing new features and fixes.

Patch v1.824.1.0's biggest additions are two sharpness sliders, one that can be used when NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR 2.0 are activated and another general slider that works independently from the one used in conjunction with either upscaling technique. The new update also adds an option that forces the aspect ratio of the game to set values on any screen.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Spider-Man Remastered PC Suit Mods Introduce the Famous Symbiote Black Suit and Miles Morales Suit

The new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch also introduces a variety of fixes, such as fixes for some ray tracing crashes and more. Full patch notes can be found below.

  • Added sharpness sliders for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling.
  • Added a sharpness slider that controls in-game sharpness.
  • Added an option to force the aspect ratio to 32:9, 21:9, etc.
  • Finetuned the spawn rates for Crowd and Traffic Density settings, to better reflect various modes.
  • Implemented a fix for a bug that turned objects into spiked distorted geometry.
  • Fixed white artifacts appearing around buildings while swinging through the city.
  • Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes, including a crash that would occur when enabling ray-tracing on PCs with Intel Ivy Bridge CPUs.
  • Various visual fixes related to ray-tracing on the Very High Geometry Detail setting.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some players from progressing in the Spider-Hack mission.
  • Fixed black blobs and sparkling pixel artifacts on characters when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.
  • Enabled Gyro Aiming on Steam Deck for Black Cat Stakeouts and interactable objects.
  • Various UI fixes for Steam Deck.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when the installation folder contained non-Latin characters.
  • Improved field of view and cinematic blur transitions.
  • Improved error handling when Controlled Folder Access prevents the launch of the game.
  • Various visual fixes related to ultrawide aspect ratios and multi monitor setups.
  • Various fixes related to mouse and keyboard controls.
  • Stability fixes related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.
  • Various stability fixes and improved logging.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order