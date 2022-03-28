Humble Bundle’s Bundle for Ukraine Raised $20m in Sales Through 470k+ Contributors

Humble Bundle’s an online seller that needs no introduction. You can buy games and other software from them as an alternative to buying things directly through Steam, for instance. You buy from them, they forward you a code to activate your product. Seems simple enough on paper, right?

Humble Bundle also has many bundles (it’s in the name) where you can get tons of games at a very sharply reduced price. Such is the subject of today, a bundle that was available for most of last week. Titled the Stand for Ukraine Bundle, it had a very simple premise; all proceeds from this deal would go to providing relief for those affected in Ukraine by Russia’s military.

The bundle contained over 120 games with a total value of over $200, priced at the very convenient $39.99. On Twitter, following the bundle’s sale conclusion, Humble Bundle revealed to gamesindustry.biz that, with the support of 473,899 contributors, the team raised a staggering $20 million from this bundle alone.

All of these proceeds went to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief, which provides "vital humanitarian crisis relief efforts for the people of Ukraine today."

This sale had ended on March 25th, 2022, and following the sale, Humble Bundle tweeted out a note to its followers, saying, "Thank you all for your support!"

Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 bundle has ended. Together, we've raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in #Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!! ❤️https://t.co/5qd70ruIoP — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 25, 2022

Visiting the Humble Bundle website after the sale will greet you with the following message:

While this number might be impressive, it pales in comparison to Fortnite's $50 Million mark that only was accomplished in 3 days. The campaign for this particular effort will continue until April 3 with the aim to contribute to recognized humanitarian relief organizations such as Direct Relief, UNICEF, United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Another company that did something similar to this was itch.io, which, earlier this month, raised $6.3 million while doing a similar idea with the same purpose. Digital storefronts doing this can be a big deal, and will we have another one do something similar? We’ll update if something else comes out of this.