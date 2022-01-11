Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Announced, Launching Later This Month

Croteam announced Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, described as a standalone chapter to the popular shooter game franchise. This title, co-developed with the newly founded Russia-based Timelock Studio, is coming out really soon: it'll be available for PC later this month, on January 25th.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is also budget-priced. You can already pre-order the game on Steam for €17.99 thanks to the special promotion that's due to end on launch day; from that point onward, the regular price will be €19.99.

Check out the reveal trailer and game details below.