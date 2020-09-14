Serious Sam 4 System Requirements Are Out and They’re Pretty High
Serious Sam 4 is almost out, given its scheduled release date of September 24th on PC (Steam) and Google Stadia. As such, the developers at Croteam have now released the official system requirements for the PC version. The recommended ones are perhaps higher than we would have thought.
MINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPSRECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)
- Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.
Serious Sam 4 will feature online co-op for up to players, where the game will likely turn into a massive battlefield given the 'Legion System' which promises thousands of enemies on screen at once. This might be part of the reason for the relatively hefty system requirements on PC; it'll be interesting to see how Serious Sam 4 performs on Google Stadia, anyway.
Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.
Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter