Serious Sam 4 System Requirements Are Out and They’re Pretty High

Serious Sam 4 is almost out, given its scheduled release date of September 24th on PC (Steam) and Google Stadia. As such, the developers at Croteam have now released the official system requirements for the PC version. The recommended ones are perhaps higher than we would have thought.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909) Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.



Serious Sam 4 will feature online co-op for up to players, where the game will likely turn into a massive battlefield given the 'Legion System' which promises thousands of enemies on screen at once. This might be part of the reason for the relatively hefty system requirements on PC; it'll be interesting to see how Serious Sam 4 performs on Google Stadia, anyway.

