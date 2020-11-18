Sekiro Shadows Die Twice 1.06 Update to Release This Week

A new Sekiro Shadows Die Twice update is releasing this week, From Software confirmed today.

The new update, update 1.06, will be released on November 20th, and it will bring fixes for the Genichiro AI and a few other bugs. Full English update notes have yet to be shared, but you can find a rough translation of the Japanese notes below.

Fixed a bug that the camera did not work properly when locked on to some bosses in "Rematch with a rare strong man" and "Continuous battle with a rare strong man". -Fixed a bug that "Shinju Genichiro" did not behave as expected. -Fixed a bug that the correct text was not displayed in INFORMATION when the language setting was changed. -Fixed a bug that some user interfaces were not displayed as intended.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice recently received new content as part of the Game of the Year Edition. The new content includes new boss challenge modes, 3 new skins, and the ability to leave messages and recordings of player actions that can be viewed by others.

Even without the Game of the Year additional content, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is an extremely good game that all fans of From Software titles can enjoy, despite the game playing nothing like the Souls series.