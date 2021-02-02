Season of the Chosen Kicks Off Next Week in Destiny 2

Following the recent leak, Season of the Chosen has been confirmed to be kicking off next week in Destiny 2. It will be live between February 9th and May 11th, adding new Strikes, gear, and even a brand new activity.

With the Pyramids and Xivu Arath destabilizing the system, Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks an alliance. But when she demands more than Zavala can offer, negotiations collapse, and Guardians must become the tip of the spear that strikes at her growing war council.

In Season 13, Guardians will jump into the Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where they will engage in ritual combat against Caiatl's chosen warriors. At the start of Season 13, the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes will return from the original Destiny. Later in the season the new Proving Grounds strike will unlock, pitting humanity's champions against the Cabal's best to determine the fate of the Last City.

New gear abounds in Season 13! Season Pass owners instantly unlock the new Seasonal Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu's Divination, which charges multiple Solar arrows that can track several targets at once. Additionally, over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and ritual weapons will be available to collect.