Scorn, the Xbox Series S/X & PC Exclusive Horror Game, Gets 13 Minutes of New Gameplay

Scorn, the horror game in development at Serbian studio Ebb Software, is being showcased again today after quite a while with thirteen minutes of new gameplay published by Gamespot.

As you might recall from our previous coverage, Scorn was originally crowdfunded via Kickstarter several years ago, then pretty much vanished from the spotlight only to return as an Xbox Series S/X and PC (Steam) exclusive.

Following that reappearance, we were able to interview Game Director Ljubomir Peklar to learn more about this interesting project. There's still no release date for Scorn, but we'll let you know as soon as that changes.