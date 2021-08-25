First-Person Horror Adventure Scorn to Release This Fall, According to Gamescom Gamepass Advert

The upcoming atmospheric first-person horror adventure game by Ebb Software, Scorn, is releasing this Fall.

The release frame for the title was already confirmed in the game’s extended gameplay trailer last year, and from the looks of it, the title will be arriving by the end of this year on PC and as an Xbox console exclusive on Xbox Series X|S.

At the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live event, a Scorn title card was shown during an Xbox Game Pass advert, briefly showing a “Fall 2021” release. A screenshot of this release frame can be seen below.

Of course, with Summer ending next month, a release this Fall would only make sense, but with most upcoming titles having been delayed recently, a delay couldn’t be ruled out. From the looks of it, however, Xbox Series and PC players will be able to enjoy this nightmarish universe in the coming months.

Scorn was initially released back in 2014 as a Kickstarter project. Back in 2016, Ebb Software announced that the title would release in 2017. Obviously, that didn’t happen and a second Kickstarter was launched. Last year, Ebb Software announced that the game would be releasing on PC and Xbox Series.

Scorn lures players into a claustrophobic underworld populated with mis-shapen organic forms dripping with unnamed fluids. You will find yourself entirely alone, with only your senses and instincts to guide you through the non-linear nightmare of interconnected spaces. In Scorn, the environment is itself a character, and will do its best to unsettle and unbalance you. Each location has its own puzzles, characters and story to tell, all of which combine to create a cohesive world. On your journey through the game, new areas, skills, weapons and items will be unveiled as you attempt to comprehend the unfolding reality of Scorn.

“For us as developers it's imperative to present Scorn in the best way possible. The distinctive art style is only half the story - the other half is having all the technical parts of the game running smoothly”, game director Ljubomir Peklar said last year. “That’s where our partnership with Microsoft and their next generation Xbox Series X console comes in. Xbox Series X is an extremely capable piece of hardware that will enable us to run Scorn at 4k 60fps with all the graphical bells and whistles. Ease of development and raw processing power are the primary reasons we chose to go exclusively with Xbox Series X. Players on Series X will experience an uncompromising version of Scorn.”