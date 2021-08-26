Jett: The Far Shore Gets a Beautiful New Trailer and a Fall Release Date

Jett: The Far Shore, the upcoming space exploration game from Canadian developer Superbrothers, looks like it has a shot at being the next great, stylish PlayStation-exclusive indie adventure, and now it also has itself a launch date. During Gamescom a new Jett: The Far Shore trailer was released, which shows off a wider array of landscapes than we’ve seen before, hints at the game’s narrative, and reveals an October release date. You can check out the new trailer for yourself, below.

I have to say, this game grows on me a little more every time I see it. Here’s hoping it delivers on its promise. Here are the game’s key features:

Embark on an exploratory single-player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread.

on an exploratory single-player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread. Soak in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc.

in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc. Deploy to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools.

to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools. Investigate the source of 'the hymnwave', an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation

the source of 'the hymnwave', an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation Rendezvous at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to “satisfy ‘Jao's directives’” and acquit themselves with honor.

at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to “satisfy ‘Jao's directives’” and acquit themselves with honor. Endure hardships, evade pursuers and grapple with massive 'kolos' creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards.

Jett: The Far Shore begins its exploration on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, and P55 on October 5. The game will set you back $30, but those who pre-order can grab it at a 20 percent discount.