Jason Schreier: Starfield 2021 Release Seems Unlikely

Bethesda’s Starfield releasing later this year seems unlikely, according to reputable gaming journalist Jason Schreier.

Over the past few months, there have been various rumors claiming that Starfield could well launch exclusively on Xbox somewhere in 2021. Schreier, however, doesn’t see this happening.

Schreier Chimes in on Delays Due to COVID; Says It’s Safe to Assume That No Release Dates or Windows Are Certain

The Bloomberg journalist said as much during a Reddit AMA. During the AMA, Schreier was asked whether he thinks Starfield will be releasing later this year. “You think Starfield is likely for a 2021 release?”, Reddit user ‘Secretgirl3’ asked. “You mentioned that covid has been very bad for gaming and this year might be a dry one, gaming-wise.”

Schreier’s answer wasn’t particularly long, but rather clear nonetheless. “Nope”, the journalist wrote.

Of course, this doesn’t totally rule out that Bethesda’s upcoming title will still release later this year, but with Schreier thinking a 2021 release is unlikely, fans should keep their expectations in check for now.

Earlier this year, an insider claimed that Starfield was still targeting a 2021 release. That target, however, was said to be based on information from last year.

"There has been a strong hope & desire to have Starfield launch this year”, the insider wrote. “How major the impacts due to COVID have been on the title is anyone's guess, but 2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago".

Schreier: Elden Ring to be Shown “Relatively Soon”, Game Has Been “Delayed a Bunch”

Starfield is expected to make its appearance during Microsoft’s upcoming digital E3 2021 press conference. “Add Age of Empires IV and I’m confident this is their AAA quadruple punch this Summer, independent whether all these 4 actually make a release this year or not”, Microsoft insider Klobrille’ said on the ResetEra forums last month.

Bethesda’s Starfield was first announced during E3 2018 through an official announcement teaser. To date, the sci-fi game remains a bit of a mystery although we do know that it will be Bethesda's first original RPG in 25 years.