According to the well-known gaming journalist, Jason Schreier, the recent GTA 6 rumors are in line with what he’s heard about the game.

Recently, reputable Battlefield and Call of Duty Leaker, Tom Henderson, took to Twitter to share a bit of information about GTA 6, including details about the game’s release frame, modern setting, and more. Henderson’s most recent video in which Henderson talks about Rockstar’s highly-anticipated title can be found below:

Well now, since Henderson usually ‘leaks’ information related to the popular Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises, some questioned the credibility of the information that was shared, but from the looks of it, most of what Henderson has been saying is now being backed up by Schreier.

“[I don’t know] why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023”, Schreier wrote on Twitter. “Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard.”

When asked if he’s backing up all of the details that Henderson shared, Schreier pointed out that he was referring to the development cycle and the evolving map.

“I dunno I haven't seen everything but it's still early in development, it has an evolving/expanding map (which I also reported last year), etc.”

In his video, Henderson pointed out that GTA 6 possibly won’t be released before late 2025 and that it will be exclusive to the next-gen consoles and PC. The game is said to have a modern Vice City setting.

Interestingly, as covered earlier this year, a well-known movie scooper claimed that Rockstar’s title was internally set for a release in 2023. This, however, was based on information from last year.

With Rockstar re-releasing GTA V on the next-gen consoles this November, and the game still bringing in plenty of money, there doesn’t seem to be a real need to release GTA 6 anytime soon. We’ll update you as soon as more information on the game comes in.