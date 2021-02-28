Schreier: Elden Ring to be Shown “Relatively Soon”, Game Has Been “Delayed a Bunch”

Reputable journalist Jason Schreier has taken to Twitter with some info regarding the highly-anticipated Elden Ring.

We don’t know much about From Software’s upcoming title and fans are almost desperate for anything new about the game. Last month. VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb already suggested that new news should be revealed shortly, and now Schreier has somewhat said the same. In addition to saying that From Software’s most ambitious game to date has been delayed quite a bit, which is in line with recent rumors about it being delayed to next year, Schreier also said that the game will be shown “relatively soon”.

New Pokémon Snap Trailer Shows Off Lush Environments, Instagram-Like Photo Sharing

Whatever “relatively” means as far as projects involving George R. Martin go, remains to be seen, but it’s good to know that something appears to be cooking.

“I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news”, Schreier tweeted. “I don't know much about it (except that it's been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It's not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages.”

Then your book must be Winds of Winter because it's not real — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 28, 2021

Elden Ring was officially announced during Microsoft’s 2019 E3 press conference.

Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.” Said Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director for ELDEN RING.

Dark Souls Fan-Made Sequel Nightfall Showcased In New Gameplay Video

“Building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN RING has in store for them.” Said George R.R. Martin.

Elden Ring will release on PC and consoles.