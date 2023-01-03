Starfield Release Window Reconfirmed Via The Game’s Official Support Page

The Starfield release window has been reconfirmed via a freshly-launched support page for Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi action RPG.

Back in May of last year, Bethesda announced that both Starfield and Arkane's Redfall would be delayed to the first half of 2023. According to the publisher, to allow for additional polishing and to ensure that players receive the best versions of these titles.

"We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023", Bethesda wrote. "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them."

The exact release dates for both games have yet to be revealed, but some months ago, Microsoft's Matt Booty said that Starfield will release after Redfall. Interestingly enough, recent rumors appear to suggest that Bethesda and Microsoft are targeting an early May release for Redfall, and this might imply that Starfield is coming in June.

While we're still waiting for a release date confirmation, Starfield's official support page has now reconfirmed the release frame set by Bethesda back in May of last year.

"Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023", the support page for Starfield reads.

If the recent Redfall release rumor is indeed true, and Microsoft is still planning to release that title first, it seems that a June 2023 release for Starfield is highly likely. As always, we'll keep you updated on this matter. For now, stay tuned.

Announced during Bethesda's 2018 E3 presser, Starfield will be Bethesda's first new IP in over twenty-five years. Be sure to read our 'all you need to know' page to fuel your Starfield hype.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.