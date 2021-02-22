Bethesda’s highly-anticipated Starfield is supposedly targeting a 2021 release.

At least, that’s what industry insider ‘NateDrake’ said on the ResetEra forums over the weekend in a thread dedicated to some recent quotes from Jeff Grubb about an upcoming Microsoft/Bethesda event.

According to the insider, as of a few months ago, the intended goal of Microsoft and Bethesda was to release the game later this year, although it’s uncertain how the pandemic might have affected this goal.

"There has been a strong hope & desire to have Starfield launch this yr”, the insider writes. “How major the impacts due to COVID have been on the title is anyone's guess, but 2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago".

In a follow-up post, ‘NateDrake’ pointed out that he’s not entirely certain of this release frame. This is also due to Starfield being a Bethesda game, which do appear to get delayed quite often.

“Right”, the insider added. “I'm not saying it'll 100% for certain happen; but, as of late last year, I was hearing the goal was to launch this year. But it is a Bethesda game and delays or issues may arise to prevent the release from coming".

Back in November of last year, we already reported on a rumor that also claimed that the upcoming sci-fi Action-RPG is targeting a release later this year.

Officially announced at E3 2018 during Bethesda’s press conference, Starfield is coming to yet-to-be-confirmed formats. Recent rumors suggest that the game will be exclusive to Xbox following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Down below you'll find Starfield's official announcement teaser trailer: