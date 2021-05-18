GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Launches on November 11th

The next-gen version of GTA V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S releases on November 11, Rockstar has announced.

We knew that the remaster would be arriving later this year but we now have an actual release date on the next-gen consoles. In addition to announcing the game’s release date, Rockstar announced upcoming updates to GTA Online will pack special benefits for players to take advantage of once the next-gen version of GTA V launches.

“Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players”, the official post on the Rockstar Games website reads.

As previously announced, the standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively for PS5 players during the first three months.

“While the standalone version of GTA Online will be available to players on both platforms, this new standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively to PlayStation 5 players during the first three months. And PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4, make sure to claim your GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month — every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5.”

GTA V is available globally now across PC and consoles. The title is currently also playable on the next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. A proper next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was announced last year during Sony’s PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event.