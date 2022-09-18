Menu
Alleged GTA 6 Videos & Source Code Leaked; Schreier: It’s Likely Real

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 18, 2022, 05:44 AM EDT
GTA 6 GTA VI

Earlier today, the Web was hit with a massive alleged leak of GTA 6 videos from a very early build of the game. There are dozens of small clips available for those who search in the right places, but perhaps more dangerously for the developers, the leaker (who is allegedly the same one who hacked Uber) even uploaded around 10K lines of the game's source code.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also chimed in to say that it's likely to be real, especially since it shows the Vice City setting and the two protagonists he previously mentioned, specifically called Jason and Lucia, according to the leaked GTA 6 videos.

Related Story
GTA 6 Aims to be the New “Benchmark” for the Series, Gaming Industry and All Entertainment, Take-Two CEO Says

After years of speculation, GTA 6 was officially confirmed by Rockstar Games on February 4th, 2022. The studio only shared this brief statement at the time:

With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said last month that GTA 6 will be a new benchmark not only for the series but for gaming and entertainment as a whole. Bold claims for sure, but then again, it's Grand Theft Auto we're talking about. It is well within their capacity to produce a game that can back up Zelnick's boasts.

As to the release date of GTA 6, some analysts had guessed it could take place within Take-Two's fiscal year 2023 (April 2023 - March 2024) as the company reported an estimated 14% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), and that's something only a few IPs could manage.

On the other hand, leaker Tom Henderson said last year that the game could be targeting a release date as far away as late 2025. That would be over twelve years after the releasing of the previous installment. Needless to say, stay tuned on Wccftech and we'll keep you abreast of all the latest GTA 6 leaks, rumors, and news!

