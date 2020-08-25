Save a Massive $350 on 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB Storage and 4G LTE

You can save a whopping $350 on a brand new 2018 iPad Pro with cellular capabilities and 1TB of storage.

1TB 2018 iPad Pro Available for a Low Price of Just $1,149, Grab the Deal Now and Save $350

The great thing about Apple releasing a new tablet is that the older one sees a massive price drop before stocks are emptied out. Just five months ago, Apple revealed the 2020 iPad Pro to the world which essentially made the 2018 iPad Pro the best ever deal anyone could get their hands on. And right now, you can get the 2018 iPad Pro with 11-inch display, 1TB of storage and cellular capabilities for just $1,149, saving you $350 instantly over the original retail price.

The 2018 iPad Pro features a powerful A12X Bionic chip which is same as the newer A12Z Bionic which is nothing but great news. Then there’s the beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display featuring ProMotion which is just fancy speak for 120Hz refresh rate.

For unlocking and authentication, there’s Face ID, which is great for times when you just don’t want to raise your finger to unlock your iPad or enter a password.

Here’s a full list of specs of this beast:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

IOS with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

The best two features of this particular model on sale is the massive 1TB of storage and 4G LTE connectivity. If you want it all for yourself, then hit the link below. There is no telling when stock will run out, so act fast.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (1st Generation) - Was $1,499, now just $1,149

