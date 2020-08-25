Lenovo Flex 5 Once Again Returns to Its Unbeatable $599.99 Price; Specs Include 6-Core Ryzen CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and More

For the past couple of weeks, the Lenovo Flex 5 was being sold for upwards of $700 and that wouldn’t make a great value for customers wanting to get their hands on a powerful and portable 2-in-1 notebook for a competitive price. Now thankfully, the Flex 5 has been discounted to its original $599.99 price on Amazon, giving you once again, one of the best price-to-performance machines available.

For $599.99, the Lenovo Flex 5 sports a compact 14-inch 1080p touchscreen but that isn’t the star of the show. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU armed with a total of six cores running at a clock speed of 2.30GHz is the real star. A couple of years ago, we could only imagine seeing two cores on something as portable as this but that’s the great thing about technology right? Aside from the powerful chip, you also get 16GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage which you can expand later on, and you have the ideal portable notebook where you can also do some mild gaming on courtesy of integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

There’s also a Lenovo Active Pen included in case you want to do some creative work. The battery life is also a massive selling-point especially if you plan on doing moderately to demanding work. The endurance that you get can range between 8-10 hours on a single charge but that’s not the best part. You can also get up to 80 percent charge back after plugging in the Lenovo Flex 5 for just an hour.

Despite being very compact, the Lenovo Flex 5 also offers a wide range of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 with PD support. There’s also a single HDMI 1.4b port, 4-in-1 card reader and lastly, you get the headphone plus microphone combo. Now that the Lenovo Flex 5 is back at $599.99, we’re wondering how many customers would pick it up? Looks like we’ll find out in the future.