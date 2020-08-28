Right now, at this very moment, you can save $20 on the highly-rated WD My Passport external SSD drive with 1TB of storage.

Save $20 on WD’s My Passport External SSD with 540MB/s Speeds and USB-C for Just $139

It is extremely vital that your drive for storing files and backups is able to withstand your daily routine. And if it is super-fast while keeping up, there’s no complaining, right? Right now, you can do both with the WD My Passport SSD with 1TB of storage. Retailing for $160 on any other day, you can pick it up for just $139, saving you $20 instantly.

Sporting a beefy terabyte of storage is nothing but a blessing. You can throw in your files, photos, videos and personal stuff without worrying about running out of space. And since this is SSD storage, therefore you can except it to last longer than a traditional spinning hard drive when it comes to taking a tumble and whatnot.

Last but not the least, this drive features USB-C connectivity, making it extremely fast, supporting speeds of up to 540MB/s.

There are no special discount codes or coupons you need to know about here. Just add the drive to your cart, checkout and wait for it to arrive with that delicious discount.

Buy WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Drive - Was $160, now just $139

