Charge Your iPhone and Apple Watch Together with this 2-in-1 Charging Station from Anker for Just $19.99

Pay Just $19.99 and Own this Marvelous 2-in-1 Anker PowerWave+ Pad Wireless Charger for Your iPhone and Apple Watch

Being able to charge two devices at the same time is nothing but a blessing. Just pop your gadgets on a wonderful little accessory and you will wake up to everything being nice and charged, ready for the entire day. The Anker PowerWave+ Pad is one such accessory made with iPhone and Apple Watch users in mind and it’s just $19.99 today.

Since this is a 2-in-1 charger, there are two parts to this thing. One is the regular pad-style Qi wireless charging pad, and the other one is a holder for your Apple Watch charger. Just slip in that magnetic cable that came with your Apple Watch into the PowerWave+ Pad, and plug it into the dedicated USB port underneath. Now simply connect the whole thing to a wall using a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter.

The charging pad on the PowerWave+ Pad will power up anything that can accept up to 10W of power wirelessly. This means that an iPhone will charge at a speed of 7.5W, while something like a Galaxy smartphone will bolt ahead with 10W. Do you have AirPods? Don’t worry, this charging pad will take care of them too.

This is a neat little accessory which I will highly recommend, especially if you are looking to cut down on the number of charging cables you have on your bedside table. Just throw away everything else (or not) and replace it with the PowerWave+ Pad. It’s that simple.

