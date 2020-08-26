Apple's magnificent second-generation AirPods with Charging Case are currently going for just $129, saving you $30 instantly.

Apple's Latest AirPods with Charging Case Currently Going for $129, Limited Time Deal which You Shouldn't Miss

Saving any sort of money on premium accessories is always welcome. So, when we saw that the AirPods with Charging Case were currently $30 off their usual $159 price, we had to share it with everyone.

The AirPods with Charging Case feature the iconic design we have all come to love from Starbucks and people commuting in the subway. They pretty much fit any type of ear size, and since these AirPods do not feature an in-ear style design therefore they will prove to be more comfortable to a vast majority of users as well.

Inside, you'll find the H1 chip which handles everything that happens with the AirPods. This includes the ultra-fast pairing method if you are starting off using an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Solid range and connectivity is something which you can definitely expect here, compared to the first-generation AirPods. Last but not the least, you'll get 5 hours of listening on a single charge and that number is taken all the way to 24 hours thanks to the Charging Case.

Such deals tend to come and go on a regular basis now. But the price of $129 does not. So, head over to the link below and claim the AirPods before price return to normal.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) - Was $159, now just $129

We have more deals below: