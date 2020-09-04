Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for an insane price of just $899, saving you $150 instantly if you buy it today.

Acer’s Insane Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is Available as a ‘Deal of the Day’ Over at Amazon, Packs a Ton of Firepower in a Neat Package

Looking to treat yourself to a gaming laptop? Of course you are, that’s why this deal is something you should look into, which saves you $150 on a brand new Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Let’s jump right into the specs. This laptop features the powerful Core i7-9750H processor featuring 6 cores and can reach clock speeds of up to 4.5GHz. Then there’s the mighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. And to make that GPU look even better, this laptop features a 15.6-inch display with full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Everything else is pretty standard when it comes to a gaming laptop, such as the built-in 256GB SSD with extra NVMe slots for expansion and even a hard drive bay. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked in at 2666MHz, Wi-Fi 6 and the usual array of ports.

But what’s not standard is that amazing design that screams gaming and a wonderful backlit keyboard which is a dream to type / play on.

Check out the brief rundown of the specs below.

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.5GHz)

15.6" Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display | 144Hz Refresh Rate | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

16GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots - 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay

LAN: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port) | Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax

Backlit Keyboard | Acer CoolBoost Technology with Twin Fans and Dual Exhaust Ports

This deal is valid for today only so please hurry up if you want to pick this up for yourself or a gamer friend. There are no discount codes or on-page coupons that you need to worry about. Add this to your cart, checkout and make sure you’ve made plenty of room for this on your desk ahead of arrival.

Buy Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 15.6" Full HD IPS 144Hz Display - Was $1,049, now just $899

