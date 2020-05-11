Save $150 on Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum in Satin Titanium 

Carrying a badge of approval from Consumer Reports, Samsung POWERbot R7065 is one of the top 10 robot vacuum cleaners getting a 10/10 for carpet and floor cleaning along with a perfect score on navigation.

Compared to a conventual vacuum, Samsung POWERbot R7065 delivers 40x more powerful cleaning on all floor types thanks to strong CycloneForce suction technology and an innovative rubber blade that extends out to clean hard to reach areas like corners and along the edges of the wall.

"Onboard camera and multiple sensors create the ideal cleaning path for multi-room cleaning while avoiding obstacles along the way," Samsung writes. "Coverage map shows you where POWERbot has cleaned."











Similar to other smart vacuum cleaners, you also get to connect POWERbot with WiFi to control it remotely or through voice enabled devices such as Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Add in the usuals like washable filter, ability to recharge and resume, scheduling, and intelligent power control, and you have a winner at your hands - now at a discount.

How to save $150 and get Samsung POWERbot R7065 for $449

Just head over to the official Samsung website to get your hands on R7065 for $449, with a 25% discount and free shipping. The company also offers interest-free financing plan where you can pay $74.83/mo instead along with free extended 30-day returns. No reason left not to give it a try!

Samsung is currently offering up to 40% discount on various POWERbot vacuums. Head over here to find something that fits your budget and requirements. Almost all come with free shipping, interest-free financing.

