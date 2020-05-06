5-Hour Flash Sale: Get Canon IVY CLIQ Instant Camera Printer for Just $49

Super Flash Sale is bringing a 50% discount on the cutest little Canon IVY Instant Camera Printer. The offer is available on three super summery colors, including Bumblebee Yellow, Ladybug Red, and Seaside Blue.

"A pocketable camera and a sleek, portable printer in one, the Canon IVY CLIQ combines the fun of producing prints on the fly with the convenience of digital image capture," the company writes. "This compact instant camera printer utilizes ZINK technology to deliver 2 x 3" prints along with a 5MP image sensor and a wide-angle lens for versatile shooting capabilities."

Autofocus and auto-exposure lend true point-and-shoot functionality and the camera's design incorporates a flash for low-light situations. To benefit selfie shooting, a selfie mirror is placed on the lens for aligning your self-portraits. The camera also incorporates an optical viewfinder, a microSD memory card slot, and has a built-in lithium-polymer battery.















Instant cameras are all the rage right now enabling people to create fun prints for wall backgrounds for their video calls. They are also a good way to capture some once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully, never again!) isolation memories with all those banana breads or whatever else Insta influencers are asking us to do.

This is one amazing discount on the product. If you aren't sold yet, here are some of its features, which will help you decide if you want to click on the buy button or not (the deal, as mentioned before, is only valid for the next 5 hours).

5MP image sensor and JPEG recording format

Fixed wide-angle lens affords a comfortable perspective for everyday shooting

Integrated selfie mirror helps to align front-facing portraits

Dedicated reprint button for printing additional copies of an image

for printing additional copies of an image Optical viewfinder allows for easy, intuitive framing

Autofocus, auto exposure, and auto white balance for true point-and-shoot functionality

Built-in flash provides additional illumination when working in low-light

Built-in lithium-polymer battery provides approximately 25 shots per charge, and the battery can be recharged via the micro-USB port

Accepts microSD memory cards for storing digital images

Indicator LED highlights printing, shooting, and battery statuses

A 10-sheet pack of ZINK paper is included along with one SMART SHEET to clean and calibrate the printer [we noted selecting an additional 20-sheet pack wasn't weirdly increasing the price; could be a temporary glitch]

Package includes: Canon IVY CLIQ Instant Camera Printer, ZINK Photo Paper (10 Sheets + 1 SMART SHEET), USB Cable (Type-A to Micro-B), Wrist Strap

Head over to this link to get Canon IVY Instant Camera Printer for $49.