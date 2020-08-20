Save $119 on Apple’s Latest 27-inch 5K iMac Without Lifting a Finger

Apple’s brand new 2020 iMac with 5K Retina display is currently seeing a $119 discount on Amazon.

Packing 10th-generation Intel processors and solid state drives shipping as standard, the new 27-inch iMac is a beast whether you are planning to use it in a home or an office. Right now, you can pick one up with a decent discount of $119 attached, bringing the price down to just $1,679.

For that price, you get an all-in-one Mac that packs a beautiful Retina 5K display. This display is better than ever thanks to True Tone, which adjusts the white balance based on the lighting around you. You also get the powerful 10th-generation processors we talked about, and the one inside this machine is Core i5 clocked at 3.1GHz. You also get 256GB of fast SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 4 USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard 2 and Magic Mouse 2.

Here’s a full run-down of the specs:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

1080p FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

iMac, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Power cord, Lightning to USB Cable

If you want a desktop Mac, then you can’t go wrong with the iMac at all.

Buy New Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Was $1,799, now just $1,679

