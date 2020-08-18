Galaxy S20 Unlocked and Renewed Is Available for Only $698 but There Are Only a Limited Number of Units

The Galaxy S20 might have started from $999 but it didn’t take long for the discounts to kick in and bring that price down a massive notch. If you head over to Amazon right now, the unlocked and renewed version of the Galaxy S20 can be had for as low as $698, making it one of the lowest-priced Android flagships you can purchase right now. Also, since the Galaxy S20 is part of Amazon’s renewed program, given below are the important details.

“This product has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.”

At $301 off, you’re getting the Galaxy S20 with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that also supports the 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks like super smooth, whether you’re scrolling through your image gallery or doing something else. It is also HDR10+ compliant, so you’ll be able to enjoy content on it at brighter and vivid colors. As mentioned before, the Galaxy S20 offered on Amazon is the unlocked variant, so it will work with the majority of the U.S. carriers. Additionally, the U.S. version sports a Snapdragon 865 as well as a 5G modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks.

You also get 8GB of faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, coupled with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. That 4500mAh battery is more than enough to last you the entire day with 5G and 120Hz refresh rate enabled. The triple camera at the back has received some excellent reviews, and for those that are interested in 8K video recording, you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20 supports that too.

If you ask us, this is an excellent deal to capitalize on and if you’re dissatisfied with the product, you can always return it.