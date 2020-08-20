Samsung T7 500GB Portable SSD with 1050MB/s Speeds and USB-C is Just $79 Today [$30 Off]

Samsung’s super-fast T7 portable SSD with 500GB of internal storage space is currently just $79.

Save $30 on Samsung’s Amazing T7 Portable SSD with 500GB of Storage

Although cloud storage is the way to go these days, but many of rely on the good old fashioned physical storage medium for a wide range of reasons. If you are a photographer, then you need that external drive to offload everything from your camera onto something safe. If you work in any office and just don’t want to rely on the internet to move things around, that’s where hardware like the Samsung T7 portable SSD shines. And right now, it’s currently just $79, and it’s all sorts of awesome thanks to its amazing read and write speeds and full support for the USB-C standard.

When we say this drive is fast, we really mean it. Once plugged into a USB 3.2 (Type-C) port, you can expect read speeds of up to 1050MB/s while writes will be handled at a cool 1000MB/s. That’s 9.5x faster than a regular spinning hard drive.

With 500GB of internal storage, you can expect this thing to keep your personal life backed up and secure whenever needed. And since this is a solid state drive, therefore you can expect it to fight the elements around you with utmost ease. This drive is rated to withstand a drop of 6-feet, which really says something about the protection that it offers.

Grab the drive from the link below and own one of the best externals SSDs around. There are no discount codes or coupons needed here.

Buy SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 500GB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Gray - Was $109, now just $79

