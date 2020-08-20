Go ahead and treat yourself to Amazon’s latest and greatest Echo Dot for a low price of just $29 for an extremely limited time.

Amazon’s Latest Third-Generation Echo Dot is Currently Just $29, Down from $49

Having a great smart assistant around can make a world of difference in your everyday routine. Need a recipe for something? Just ask. Need to set a timer or play a song? You’re just one verbal command away to get everything done.

And if you are looking to invest in a smart assistant, then Alexa is the way to go, especially when it is packaged inside something like the Echo Dot, which is Amazon’s best-ever smart speaker for a wide variety of reasons. Right now, it’s even better, thanks to its low price point of just $29.

Once set up properly, you can ask Alexa to perform a number of actions which are constantly updated on a daily basis, which essentially means that Alexa keeps on improving over time so you can do more. One of those actions is the ability to control your smart home devices, allowing you to use your voice to turn on / off lights and more. If running a smart home is not your jam, then playing music, getting weather updates, news or trivia should keep you busy for a long time.

There are no special discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just add the speaker to your cart and checkout as you normally would. Hurry up before price returns to normal.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $49, now just $29

