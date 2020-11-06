Sapphire Technology, a major AIB partner of AMD, has teased its next-gen & fully custom Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ graphics card. The Nitro+ is one of the most highly anticipated designs for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards and the company has just given a slight glimpse of its design.

Sapphire Technology Teases Its Massive Triple-Fan, Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ Graphics Card

AMD's board partners are working round the clock to ready their custom designs for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards based on the Big Navi GPU. While there's a possibility that we might see Radeon RX 6900 XT custom designs too, the Radeon RX 6800 series are guaranteed custom designs from all major AIB partners of AMD. ASUS and MSI have already fully shown off their custom designs but AMD's 1st tier and exclusive partners such as Sapphire have also revealed its own Nitro+ custom design.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ‘ASUS ROG STRIX’ BIOS Unveils Temp Limits Up To 80C With Rage Mode & 95C With Turbo Mode

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ from Sapphire is shown to be a massive triple-fan cooled graphics card. The fans feature 12 blades each and as such, we can expect them to push lots of airflow towards the central heatsink assembly. It also looks like the card would be at least a 2.5 or 2.7 slot design. This is just a tease so we are deprived of other information such as PCB design, backplate, power connector configuration, etc. But we can expect a powerful PCB with lots of quality VRM & MOSFETs to power the Big Navi "Navi 21 XT" GPU featured on this card.

Looking at some previous Vega and Navi based Nitro+ offerings, Sapphire has also offered triple-fan coolers on its Radeon RX 5700 XT Nitro+ and Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ series of custom cards. The Vega 64 Nitro+ in general was a very powerful and gorgeous graphics card, featuring triple 8-pin connectors and I believe that given the 300W standard TBP of the RX 6800 XT, we might see a triple 8-pin connector configuration on the RX 6800 XT Nitro+ too. Even the RX 5700 XT Nitro+ came with a superb looking cooler design and was regarded as one of the best custom designs for the Navi 10 based graphics card.

In addition to the Sapphire Nitro+, PowerColor has also teased its Radeon RX 6800 XT Devil custom design. The card looks to be a triple-slot and triple-fan behemoth with a massive aluminum cooling heatsink. PowerColor is said to unveil the card around the same time as the launch of the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards in a few weeks.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Benchmark On Par With GeForce RTX 3080 – Rumor Claims Great Drivers, Excellent Temperatures But Noisy Cooler

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated to real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





