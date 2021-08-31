Samsung Shows a Double-Folding Galaxy Fold Prototype and It is Impressive

We have finally entered the third generation of foldable phones from Samsung. Despite the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 being impressive devices, we have enough evidence to suggest that Samsung is not planning on slowing down. We have already seen a phone that flips and a phone that folds, but we are now getting the chance to see the phone that has not one, but two folds, and I am willing to put down money for this one.

Samsung Shows How They are Leading the Foldable Display Market with a Double-Folding Prototype

Samsung appears to have a foldable prototype currently on display at IMID 2021 (International Meeting for Information Displays). You can see the device in action in this YouTube video below.

Sadly, the video does not show that the device is in its folded state. However, looking at the design, it is safe to say that the phone is based on the existing Galaxy Z Fold devices. If you have been keeping up with everything Samsung has been up to, it is safe to say that you already know that Samsung has some exciting plans on what they can do with their folding displays, and we are all for it.

This video is just another stepping stone that shows us what might be in store as far as the Galaxy Z Fold series is concerned. Who knows, we might even get a folding tablet sooner rather than later.

Samsung is calling this technology "multi-foldable," The technology they have showcased is called Samsung Flex In & Out. However, it is important to know that Samsung would not use the same name for marketing.

We would also suggest that you should not hope for a dual-folding Galaxy Z Fold any time soon, since Samsung is still going to bank on the success of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 for at least a year before they start planning something else.