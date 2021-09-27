Samsung Reportedly Cancels October’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 and the Galaxy S21 FE

In August, Samsung originally had planned to reveal the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the South Korean firm decided to postpone the announcement due to supply chain issues and ongoing chip shortages. Now, it is being reported that the budget smartphone may as well be canceled altogether.

Samsung Appears to Have Decided to Cancel the Galaxy S21 FE since Galaxy Unpacked 2021 in October is Not Taking Place

According to DDaily, a South Korean publication, Samsung has moved forward and canceled October's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. This was the event where the company was supposed to announce the Galaxy S21 FE. The event was going to take place in the middle of the month, but due to the higher than expected sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the chip shortage that is going on, Samsung has canceled the event, and result, the Galaxy S211 FE, as well. The company prefers focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 enjoyed a great reception and sold well. However, Samsung could not keep up with the demand for the phone. Additionally, the Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to ship with the Snapdragon 888 in most regions. The chip is already running into shortage issues, which has driven up the cost of the chip, which would have been ultimately raised the price of the phone. Samsung also reportedly tried to reduce the display cost and the design to make up for the price of the Snapdragon 888.

If Samsung still manages to go ahead and launch the Galaxy S21 FE, it could severely affect the production of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This in result would affect Samsung's profit, and that is not what the company would want.

Whatever the case might be, the future for the Galaxy S21 FE is looking bleak, and there is a high chance that Samsung might not release the phone altogether.