Samsung Replaces Its Head of Semiconductor Research Center, Analyst Claims Low Yields of 4nm Process Led to This Decision

Samsung’s semiconductor business has been the subject of controversy, especially when it involves its cutting-edge 4nm process. Due to the loss of clients and, consequently, business, the Korean giant was left with no choice but to replace its head of Semiconductor Research Center.

Samsung’s Semiconductor Research Center Is Focused on Developing Next-Generation Chips, With the Company Now Requiring Various Divisions Working Closely to Avoid Future Problems

New information published by Business Korea claims that Samsung has now appointed Song Jae-hyuk, the Vice President and Head of the Flash Development Department, as the new head of the Semiconductor Research Center. Song’s biggest achievement was shifting from vertical NAND flashes and the development of super-stacked NAND flashes.

There have been other reshuffles in various business divisions belonging to Samsung, including memory manufacturing, foundry, and device solutions. An unnamed analyst at an investment company states that the reshuffling part is unusual, but it appears that Samsung wants to find solutions to problems, including one where it is able to develop a favorable yield percentage of next-generation chips, along with one more reason.

“Samsung Electronics has suffered foundry customer defections due to low yields and a failure to develop fifth-generation DRAMs. It appears that the company is seeking to find solutions to these problems.”

It is no secret that Samsung struggled with its 4nm process, which likely caused the reshuffling of major executives. According to previously published rumors, Samsung experienced a yield rate of around 35 percent, whereas TSMC was said to have more than 70 percent yield. This naturally forced Qualcomm to abandon Samsung’s 4nm process and join forces with TSMC, and if you did not notice, the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is mass produced on the Taiwanese giant’s 4nm node.

The reshuffle also took place, possibly to improve yield rates of its upcoming 3nm GAA technology, which is said to start mass production in the second half of 2022. According to one report, Samsung invited U.S. President Joe Biden to tour its 3nm production facilities and probably convince him to let U.S. companies like Qualcomm join hands with the Korean manufacturer once again. Unfortunately, progress on 3nm GAA appears to be going downhill, as Samsung is said to be experiencing worse yield rates than its 4nm technology.

This reshuffle could also improve future Samsung smartphone SoCs for Galaxy flagships. As it so happens, the company has apparently set up a ‘joint task force’ to develop custom silicon that will overtake the competition. This so-called task force involves employees recruited from different Samsung business divisions to work together to avoid any problems, but it should take some years for these plans to start showing some actual results.

