Samsung Loses Qualcomm as a Customer, TSMC to Mass Produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus to Follow

Qualcomm’s patience may have run thin with Samsung because the San Diego firm has reportedly sided with TSMC as far as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 orders go. This also means that the Taiwanese manufacturer will mass produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

Samsung’s Yield Rate Was at 35 Percent, Meaning out of 100 Chips, Only 35 of Them Were Usable, While the Remaining Were Defected

Qualcomm was earlier reported to have wanted a partnership with TSMC because Samsung’s 4nm process had a terrible 35 percent yield rate. If you do basic maths, out of 100 chips, 65 of them were defective, which would not have made it feasible for Qualcomm. TSMC, on the other hand, is faring exceptionally well with its own 4nm version, with a previous rumor claiming that it has over a 70 percent yield rate.

Samsung Investigating Fraudulent 4nm Advanced Chip Technology Yields – Report

With those kinds of yields, it makes partnering with TSMC a no-brainer deal for Qualcomm, though it is not confirmed if TSMC will charge a premium for its services. Since previous reports have claimed that its foundry is running at full capacity, likely fulfilling orders for Apple, Qualcomm may have to spend a little extra cash to encourage TSMC to make a little room for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 orders.

In short, Qualcomm will be given access to a more superior 4nm process, and there is excellent news for customers in the future. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is said to arrive much earlier and will be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture too. Apparently, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be replaced by a more powerful version, and several smartphones, including the upcoming Lenovo Halo, will reportedly arrive with it.

Qualcomm may continue to use Samsung’s 4nm tech for a small percentage of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 orders, but it is safe to say that future partnerships may have potentially drowned due to the Korean giant’s problems.

News Source: The Elec