Samsung is Unveiling the “Most Powerful Galaxy” Device on April 28th

Samsung has been having quite a year with the release of the Galaxy S21 series and the new Galaxy A series of smartphones, and needless to say, these phones have been doing really well in the market. However, it seems that Samsung is not done yet as they have just announced another Unpacked Event that is taking place later this month and will be revealing the "most powerful Galaxy" device at the event.

While we are not sure what Samsung is going to come out with, we feel that this is not going to be a smartphone but the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Based on the leaks, we are sure that it will not be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 as they are due for July, and the Galaxy Note 21 series is not happening this year, either.

Samsung is Not Coming Slow with More Devices Coming Later This Month

As per the information that we have had so far, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will bring a touchscreen with S-Pen support. You are also getting options for 13 and 15-inch variants, and the notebooks will support optional LTE and 5G support, too. Intel Iris Xe/Nvidia MX450 is under the hood, and they will also have Samsung DeX support. You can check out the trailer below.

The information provided to us also suggests that the Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Blue and Silver. In contrast, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is going to be available in Navy and Gold colorways.

There is no information on the devices at all, but we can expect to learn more as time goes on. For those wondering, the Galaxy Unpacked is supposed to go live at 10 a.m ET on April 28th, later this month.

As the story develops and we get our hands on more leaks, we will keep you posted.