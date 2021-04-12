Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 Could Launch in July According to the Latest Report

There is no way to overlook the fact that smartphone manufacturers worldwide have been affected by the global chip shortage. However, it seems like that is not going to stop Samsung from releasing a couple of new high-end devices later this year in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2. The report suggests that both devices could be released as early as July, later this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 Could be Two of the Most Sought After Foldable Devices This Year

We are also expecting some changes to both devices in terms of display, battery, and design, of course. The report also suggests a 4,380 mAh battery, the same capacity we have already seen in the original Galaxy Fold. This is because the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have a smaller display than the predecessor. The folding screen is measured at 7.5-inch whereas the outer screen is 6.2-inch. However, the good news is that we could see an increase in the refresh rate to 120Hz.

With that said, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 could also see some changes as we are expecting a smaller 3,200 mAh battery, which makes sense considering you are dealing with a single screen this time around.

Samsung could also act on their plan to make these foldable devices more pocketable than their older generations as these phones are still relatively large compared to their mainstream devices in the market.

In addition to that, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also said to be the first foldable device to bring support for S-Pen, but we are not sure if it will have housing inside the chassis or not.

We expect Samsung to launch the foldable devices in July, which should more than make up because we are not getting a Galaxy Note device this year. With all the rumors coming together, it seems like that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 are going to be two interesting devices.