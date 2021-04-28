Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 Brings Accessible Computing and Next Gen Hardware to Everyone

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 at today's Unpacked event. As expected, these are laptops made for people looking to get a high-end Windows experience and those looking to enjoy the Samsung ecosystem.

While both Galaxy Book Pro models will be running Windows, they still come with some interesting Samsung features that will allow you to have a wonderful overall experience.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro Infographics Reveal Everything You Need to Know

Samsung claims that both the notebooks were designed to meet the modern user's needs who wants to be mobile. These devices are available in 4 variants in total. The 13-inch weighs just 0.87kg and is just 11.2mm thin. The Galaxy Books are made using 6,000-series aluminum.

Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 Will Revolutionize Windows Experience for Samsung Users

You are also getting access to LTE and 5G support, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. Considering the importance of battery life, the notebooks are built in a way that will allow you to have a long-lasting battery, and both notebooks also support 65-watt fast charging, which will allow you to charge your device using a Type-C adapter.

One of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro highlights is the display; both notebooks are equipped with Samsung's Super AMOLED display. Samsung claims that the displays on these notebooks will allow you to enjoy your overall experience truly. Whether you are looking to watch movies or you are looking to edit photos and videos.

The notes are powered by Intel's 11th generation Core processors and Intel Iris X graphics. Both notebooks are also verified to the Intel Evol platform, which will help balance power, great graphics, connectivity, and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey With Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake & NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU Debuts

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an upgraded S-Pen and offers more thickness for better ergonomics, as well as a true-to-life writing experience.

Samsung has also collaborated with Intel to ensure that the overall user experience is a lot easier in creating a new ecosystem. This is what Samsung has to say.

We’re excited to take the next step forward in our partnership with Samsung,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft. “This exciting Windows PC portfolio builds on Samsung’s strength in highly mobile and connected devices and solutions. Together, we’re integrating Windows even deeper within the Galaxy ecosystem to create experiences that are simple, smooth, and stunning. I’m proud to be working together to help our customers stay connected, be more productive, more creative, and discover brand-new possibilities with Samsung and Microsoft.

Both of the variants will work seamlessly with your other Samsung Galaxy devices for better efficiency. A feature allows you to expand your display to the Galaxy Tab for more productivity in both Duplicate and Extended modes.

Last but not least, both notebooks can also be used as the definitive smart home hub with seamless integration with SmartThings.

As far as the availability is concerned, The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze color options. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold.