Samsung Announces Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 With Higher Refresh Rate Screens, Improved Cameras, More

The new Galaxy smartphones are here with all the nifty bits and additions that we were looking for. That's right, Samsung has announced its new Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and the bigger A72 today that reflect an all-rounder approach. While the Galaxy A52 also has a 5G variant, the A72 only features 4G capabilities. Let's dive in to see what else can we expect from Samsung in the mid-range category.

Samsung's Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 Are Mid-Range Smartphones With Higher Refresh Rate, IP67 Rating, and Improved Cameras - Overall a Complete Package for the Price

Samsung has made improvements throughout the lineup when it comes to screens, usability, and more. Let's start off with the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G. The A52 and A52 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a Super AMOLED 1080p= panel. The 4G variant features a 90Hz refresh rate while the 5G version runs with a mighty 120Hz display. The panels can reach brightness up to 800 nits which is a good improvement over last year's 600 nits. In addition, the display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 which is plenty good on a mid-range smartphone.

Apple’s 2020 iPhone SE, Fully Unlocked, Renewed, Is Available at a Jaw-Dropping 44 Percent Price Cut

In terms of processing power and performance, the standard Galaxy A52 is powered by the Snapdragon 720G, and the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. This means that you will get comparatively better performance on the latter along with better graphics with a beefier Adreno GPU. Take note that both of these processors feature 8nm architecture. In terms of RAM, the A52 features 4GB. 6GB, and 8GB options while the A52 5G drops 4GB and only ships with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Conjoined with the RAM, you can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage options. The best part is that all phones come with a microSD card slot as well.

Apart from the big beautiful display on the front, the cameras are where the devices shine the most. The main camera is a 64MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro lens, a 5MP depth-sensing lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2. The cameras are arranged in a vertical manner, much like the new Galaxy S21 series. Other than this, all models support IP67 ratings for enhanced dust and water resistance. In addition to this, the A52 series also features a 4,500mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box. However, if you own a 25W charger, the new models support that too for faster-charging speeds.

Other details include OneUI 3.0 built on top of Android 11, Knox security, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G also houses a 3.5mm audio jack with pretty decent speakers bolstered by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos for gaming. Both of the devices are available in Black, Violet, White, and Blue. In terms of pricing, the standard A52 is available at €350 and the 5G model is priced at €430.









The Galaxy A72 offers a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+ display and features a 90Hz refresh rate. It can reach brightness levels up to 800 nits as well. It also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a 2MP front-facing camera. Other than this, the Galaxy A72 receives an upgraded 3x telephoto lens with an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 and OIS. The other cameras are a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens.

U.S., Others Need To Spend At Least $150 Billion To Catch Up To TSMC, Samsung Believes Research Firm

The device also features an IP67 rating for better resistance against dust and water. Moreover, you also get the headphone jack and stereo speakers. In terms of charging speeds, you have support for 25W fast charging and a battery that can last up to 2 days according to the company. The Galaxy A72 will be available at €450 for the 6GB variant with 128GB of storage. You have the option available to get the 8GB model with 256GB of storage capacity.

As for what's powering the Galaxy A72 is a Snapdragon 720G processor but there is no 5G version of the handset, yet. Possibly in the near future, the company will release a 5G variant.

That's all there is to it, folks. Samsung is keen to keep its mid-range smartphones refreshed with the latest internals and features. The company is also promising four years of updates and three major OS releases. Henceforth, you now know that these smartphones will last you a long time before giving up on updates and new features.