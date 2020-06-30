The Galaxy Watch 3 leaked only a day ago in some amazing looking press renders and now we have our hands on a pretty big leak that confirms almost every feature that the upcoming smartwatch is going to bring. Not just that, the leak also talks about how the Galaxy Watch 3 might be going official in a week or so.

Galaxy Watch 3 Will Bring New Watch Faces, Information Edge, New Weather App, and More

The leak is coming from renowned tipster Max Weinbach who decided to go on Twitter and reveal a number of new things about the Galaxy Watch 3. The first one pertains to watch faces. Samsung is bringing new watch faces as well as the older ones that are fan favourites. However, he also suggests that Samsung is bringing information edges which will allow users to add information such as date, day, weather, as well as their heart rate amongst other similar additions. You can check out the watch faces below.

All included Galaxy Watch 3 watch faces. Some are new, some aren't.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also going to offer a better weather app which is going to show you the background reflecting the weather condition of your locality. Watch 3 will also have a new music widget. Additionally, Samsung has decided to ditch its own email app and replace it with Outlook. You are also getting a built-in Spotify app and there will be around 5.3GB of free space to the users. Max also suggests that the Health Monitor app will be available in Korea only.

The weather app is being revamped with backgrounds that match the weather it's showing.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 3 will also bring the new Galaxy Store icon. Which was spotted in a recent leak as well.

Looks like a new Galaxy Store icon. Possibly new Galaxy Store app?

Last but not the least, Max has also shared who the new music app is going to look like.

New Music Player app

The latest leak also talks about how the Galaxy Watch 3 will not come with MST support. Which means that NFC will be the main feature that will be used for mobile payments.

Now as far as the release date is concerned, the last time we looked at the press render, it showed July 22nd as the date. however, Max Weinbach has started that Samsung could possibly unveil the smartwatch on July 8.