Samsung May Cancel the Price-Competitive Galaxy S22 FE, Bringing an End to the Fan Edition Series

Samsung’s Galaxy Fan Edition series has sold generally well thanks to its price-to-performance ratio, so it would make sense for the company to proceed with the Galaxy S22 FE launch in the coming months. Unfortunately, that is not the case, with new information claiming that Samsung may be canceling the aforementioned smartphone.

Going Forward, Samsung May Not Release Fan Edition Versions Any More

Speaking to multiple sources, Sammobile has been informed that Samsung has no intentions to launch the Galaxy S22 FE or future Fan Edition models going forward. This may be possible since the Korean technology behemoth is finding it difficult to place this handset in its high-end lineup. Any smartphone launch has months of preparation and planning behind it, meaning that a specific model number starting with the letters ‘SM’ would already be present somewhere.

Sadly, research done by Sammobile reveals that the Galaxy S22 FE, which would have featured the model number SM-S900, does not exist, leading to the conclusion that the firm might be done with this lineup. Another reason could be Samsung facing immense difficulty with the supply chain, which would cause unnecessary delays for a specific smartphone model’s launch.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S21 FE did not follow the Galaxy S20 FE’s launch timeline and was supposed to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021. Instead, it was announced in January 2022, just a month before the Galaxy S22 series was scheduled to take center stage. Such a small difference between smartphone launches could mean that the Galaxy S21 FE sales suffered, forcing Samsung to backtrack on its decision to release future Fan Edition models.

Samsung Is Likely Facing a Conundrum on Which Chipset to Use

There is also a possibility that Samsung was unsure which SoC to use in the Galaxy S22 FE. There were rumors that both the base version of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 FE would use an unnamed MediaTek chipset in the Asian market. These rumors were quickly refuted, but it would make sense for Samsung to use a MediaTek SoC since we have already reported that the Taiwanese chip maker’s Dimensity 9000 beats all current-generation flagship Android silicon, making it the second-fastest SoC in existence at this time.

It was also mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, making it highly power efficient. Using a MediaTek chipset would also make the Galaxy S22 FE cheaper, but since the Dimensity 9000 is not well-known in developed markets, sales of this smartphone would have suffered. Also, with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 available and expected to power the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is at a crossroads.

Using the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 would be the smart choice for the Galaxy S22 FE, but sales of all Galaxy S22 models would suffer since all three models feature the slower Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. At this point, we are not sure what to make of the Galaxy S22 FE, but by all accounts, it will not materialize.

News Source: Sammobile