Samsung May Have Accidentally Confirmed the Codenames of Its Upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 Models

Samsung has already confirmed that the Unpacked event will take place on February 11 and the company is widely expected to launch the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 that day. Registration pages for updates regarding the event have already gone live in some country and the company’s German webpage, in particular, has backed up an earlier leak regarding the codenames of Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

Webpage URL Shows the Codenames ‘Hubble’ and Bloom’ for the Galaxy S20 & Galaxy Fold 2

The registration page on Samsung’s German website has corroborated rumors that claimed that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold successor are internally codenamed ‘Hubble’ and ‘Bloom’, respectively as the names can be spotted in the URL. Apparently, the Hubble codename for the Galaxy S20 signifies its imaging prowess, as the phone is tipped to come with an unprecedented camera system that includes a 108MP primary sensor and 5x optical zoom. As for the Galaxy Fold 2, it’s apparently being called Bloom because, with this bendable phone, Samsung is aiming to increase its market share.

Galaxy Fold 2 Specs Leak Shows It Won’t Feature a Snapdragon 865 – Is Samsung Keeping the Newer Model Affordable?

Additionally, Samsung has asked fans which features they consider important in a handset and has provided options such as entertainment, high-end technology, productivity, camera, and design. This implies that the South Korean giant’s upcoming phones will offer these things. Although battery capacity isn’t mentioned here, we believe that productivity makes up for that, as without enough screen-on time, you will not be able to get much done on your device anyway.

Of course, that’s just speculation on our part and we will have to wait more than a month to find out the exact specifications of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2. According to rumors, the Galaxy S20 lineup is also expected to have a 120Hz screen, for all three models. Overall, both phones sound quite exciting in their own right and we can’t wait to find out more about them, so stay tuned for more updates.

Source: GalaxyClub

