Galaxy S11 Telephoto Camera Might Have an Extremely Higher Resolution

The internet has been abuzz with rumors regarding Samsung’s upcoming flagship and just when we start to think that no more surprises are left, a new revelation proves us wrong. According to the latest one, which comes from the well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 telephoto camera will have a really high resolution.

All Galaxy S11 Telephoto Cameras Said to Feature a 48MP Resolution; Samsung May Use Its Own Sensors This Time Around

According to the tipster’s tweet, Samsung will outdo competitors with the Galaxy S11 telephoto camera. The leakster hints that the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11 Plus will all have a 48MP telephoto lens. For reference, the Galaxy S10 and even the Galaxy Note 10 for that matter, feature a 12M telephoto module. Needless to say, this will be quite a leap forward, with the new sensors possibly using pixel-binning techniques to improve images that are zoomed in to provide improvement in quality.

Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Will Be Capable of Taking Excellent Low-Light Photos, Reduced Noise Thanks to New Technique

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S11 telephoto camera will offer 5x optical zoom, which again will be a massive improvement over the 2x zoom value offered by the company’s current flagship range. The technology giant will likely use a periscope module so that it doesn’t stick out of the phone. After all, according to the Galaxy S11 Plus’ CAD renders, there’s already a massive rear camera hump so imagine if a periscope camera wasn’t used, imagine the bulk of that module? Like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S11 family is also expected to offer image stabilization or OIS for the telephoto units, if a patent is to go by.

Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

This means that users will not have to worry about motion blur, which makes all the more important at higher zoom levels. Apart from the Galaxy S11 telephoto camera with 5x zoom, there are also plenty of other things to look forward to. Chief amongst them is the rumored 108MP sensor, which will apparently be an improved version of what the South Korean giant co-developed with Xiaomi. Other than that, the camera system is also tipped to come with an ultra-wide shooter and a 3D Time-of-Flight module for depth detection. This will allow for better portraits and also come in handy for dedicated augmented reality apps.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S11 series on February 18, and with the expectation bar set so high, we can’t wait to see if the new lineup, or more specifically, its camera lives up to the hype.

Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)

