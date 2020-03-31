Major Galaxy Note 20 Design Leak Gets Highlighted Through an Inlay Mold

Samsung is expected to announce its next flagship in August, and leaks have already started pouring in. Tipster Roland Quandt has now managed to get his hands on of the accessories of the phone and it has revealed a couple of changes when it comes to the Galaxy Note 20 design.

The leakster has posted images of the inlay mold of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus LED View Cover which will ship with the phone when it will be released. The huge camera cutout is staring right at you, implying that the phone’s camera array could be the same as that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We were already expecting that as rumors are already swirling around that the next Note flagship will inherit the Galaxy sS20’s camera setup. Another important thing that the images have potentially leaked about the Galaxy Note 20 design is that perhaps the hardware buttons will get shifted to the right side.

Other takeaways regarding the Galaxy Note 20 design from these images is that perhaps the display won't be as curved as the predecessor’s and that the handset will likely have a more squarish design. This again is in line with leaks that alleged that the phone will have squared-off corners. Quandt has cautioned that the aspect ratio of the mold might be a little off, which is understandable as the phone is likely in the intermediary stages.

If the reports we have seen so far are to go by, the Galaxy Note 20 will basically be a Galaxy S20 with the S Pen, at least according to a tipster. Given that the latest Galaxy S series phones aren’t said to be selling well, a repeat of specs will not do wonders for the sales of the Note 20. That said, some upgrades are reportedly on the cards too, such as WQHD+ 120Hz display with a dynamic refresh rate and faster eUFS 3.1 storage.

However, do keep in mind that since the release is still months away, nothing is set in stone for the moment and Samsung might end up surprising us, so stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Twitter (Roland Quandt)

