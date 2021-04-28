Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey With Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake & NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU Debuts

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop which features Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 series discrete GPUs.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Features Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Series GPUs & 135W USB Type-C Charging

Both the specifications and design choices for the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey are interesting. First of all, we are looking at a 15.6" laptop which features a 1080p Full HD panel (TFT LCD). It rocks a mystic black color scheme with the Odyssey logo on the top shell in a silver color palette & looks great.

Coming to the specifications, we are getting an Intel Tiger Lake 11th Gen CPU in Core i7 and Core i5 flavors. The specific variant is not mentioned but it is likely that Samsung is going for the Intel Tiger Lake-H35 SKUs over the Tiger Lake-U SKUs. The GPU side comes with a huge upgrade as it receives the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series GPUs. Users can select between the standard GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q or the higher-end GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU options.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptop Gallery:







NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU will feature 2560 cores packed within 20 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1485 MHz with an achieved speed of 1695 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface and TGP on the chip is expected to peak at 95W. The GPU features Dynamic Boost Technology so the actual TGP should be around 80W with the boosting algorithm pushing 15 Watts into the chip when there is a need for it.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, on the other hand, will feature 2048 CUDA cores packed with 16 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1500 MHz with an achieved speed of 1740 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface. The TGP will be the same as the RTX 3050 Ti which would peak at 95W (80W standard / 60W configurable down).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile Series Preliminary Specs

Model NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU GPU GA107 (GN20-P0) GA107 (GN20-P1)

CUDA Cores 2048 2560 35W Boost Clock 1057.5 MHz

1035 MHz

50W Boost Clock 1455 MHz

1410 MHz

60W Boost Clock 1500 MHz

1485 MHz

80W Boost Clock

(95W Dynamic Boost) 1740 MHz

1695 MHz

FP32 Performance 7.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory Type 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock Speed 5.5 GHz 5.5 GHz

Other specifications include up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 1 TB NVMe storage which is expandable (1 extra M.2 slot). The I/O includes an HDMI, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A + Type-C) ports, an RJ45 LAN port, an audio jack, a MicroSD card reader, and a security slot.

For battery, the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is equipped with an 83Wh pack which is powered by a 135W USB Type-C charger. For connectivity, you get WiFi 6, 802.11 ax 2x2, and Bluetooth v5.1. Extras on the laptop include Dobly Atmos audio, a 720p HD camera, and a dual-array Mic.

Samsung announced that it's Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop will hit retail for a starting price of $1399 US (for the 15.6" variant). Higher spec variants will cost a premium. The pre-orders start today and the launch is slated for August.