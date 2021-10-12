XMG Updates Its PRO L21 17 & 15 Inch Laptops With Intel’s Core i7-11800H CPUs: Tiger Lake-H, NVIDIA RTX 3080 & Latest IO Including TB 4 & PCIe 4.0

XMG has announced that they will be updating their PRO L21 17 and 15-inch high-end gaming laptops with Intel's Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H CPUs. The updated designs will carry the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics along with brand new IO technologies such as Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0.

XMG Updates PRO L21 17 & 15 Inch High-End Gaming Laptops: Now Pack Intel's Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H CPUs & RTX 3080 In A Slim Design

Previously, XMG was offering its PRO L21 17 & 15-inch high-end gaming laptops with Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs. The company has now decided to offer improved variants with Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Both models will feature the Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & come with two GPU options, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB or an RTX 3070 8 GB.

Schenker Intros Its Gaming Focused XMG APEX ‘AMD Ryzen 5000’ & Entry-Level XMG FOCUS ‘Intel 11th Gen’ Laptops – Feature RTX 3050 Ti & Up To RTX 3070 GPUs

XMG Pro (L21): Slim high-end gaming laptops with RTX 3080 receive update to Intel's Core i7-11800H

The XMG PRO laptops are by far the slimmest high-end gaming options in XMG's 15.6 and 17.3-inch portfolio, thanks to an overall z-height of fewer than two centimeters. Up to now, graphics cards up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 have provided maximum performance. With Intel's Core i7-11800H, an eight-core processor of the latest generation now also makes its entrance, bringing with it features including Thunderbolt 4 and PCI Express 4.0.

Since the powerful, lightweight laptops with excellent connectivity are also aimed at mobile creative professionals, XMG not only offers the laptops with a 300 Hz fast gaming display in Full HD resolution. Also available is a 4K version with 100 percent Adobe RGB color space coverage and X-Rite calibration. The XMG PRO 15 even utilizes OLED technology.

XMG PRO L21 17-Inch High-End Gaming Laptop:

















































Other specifications for the laptops include 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM slots that can support up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 memory, dual M.2 slots (1 Gen 4x4 & 1 Gen 3x4 + SATA III), and a 17.3" or 15.6" display which comes in either 1080p 300 Hz or 2160p 60 Hz options. The 17.3" model rocks IPS panels & offers up to 100% Adobe-RGB coverage while the 15.6" model rocks an OLED panel on the 2160p variant. Both XMG PRO L21 laptops come with a 180W power supply and weigh in at 1.99 kg and 2.3 kg, respectively.

The most notable change that comes from the upgrade to the Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU aside from the added performance improvement of faster 8 cores and 16 threads is that you also get access to improved I/O in the form of Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0.

XMG PRO L21 15-Inch High-End Gaming Laptop:

INNO3D Launches The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK With A Hybrid Cooling Solution & A Stealthy Black Finish

















































In terms of prices, the base variant of both models will come equipped with GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 memory, a 500 GB Samsung 970 EVO SSD and will retail at 2199 Euros (PRO 15) and 2249 Euros (2249), respectively. The upgrade to GeForce RTX 3080 would cost you an extra 461 Euros, 147.0 Euros for the 4K OLED display on the PRO 15, and 278 Euros for the 4K IPS display on the PRO 17. The laptops are available for pre-order immediately and will be shipped by end of October through the 4K variants will have to wait till early November.

You can find additional information at the following links:

XMG PRO L21 High-End Gaming Laptop Specifications: