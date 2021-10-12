XMG Updates Its PRO L21 17 & 15 Inch Laptops With Intel’s Core i7-11800H CPUs: Tiger Lake-H, NVIDIA RTX 3080 & Latest IO Including TB 4 & PCIe 4.0
XMG has announced that they will be updating their PRO L21 17 and 15-inch high-end gaming laptops with Intel's Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H CPUs. The updated designs will carry the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics along with brand new IO technologies such as Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0.
Previously, XMG was offering its PRO L21 17 & 15-inch high-end gaming laptops with Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs. The company has now decided to offer improved variants with Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Both models will feature the Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & come with two GPU options, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB or an RTX 3070 8 GB.
- The XMG PRO laptops are by far the slimmest high-end gaming options in XMG's 15.6 and 17.3-inch portfolio, thanks to an overall z-height of fewer than two centimeters. Up to now, graphics cards up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 have provided maximum performance. With Intel's Core i7-11800H, an eight-core processor of the latest generation now also makes its entrance, bringing with it features including Thunderbolt 4 and PCI Express 4.0.
- Since the powerful, lightweight laptops with excellent connectivity are also aimed at mobile creative professionals, XMG not only offers the laptops with a 300 Hz fast gaming display in Full HD resolution. Also available is a 4K version with 100 percent Adobe RGB color space coverage and X-Rite calibration. The XMG PRO 15 even utilizes OLED technology.
XMG PRO L21 17-Inch High-End Gaming Laptop:
Other specifications for the laptops include 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM slots that can support up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 memory, dual M.2 slots (1 Gen 4x4 & 1 Gen 3x4 + SATA III), and a 17.3" or 15.6" display which comes in either 1080p 300 Hz or 2160p 60 Hz options. The 17.3" model rocks IPS panels & offers up to 100% Adobe-RGB coverage while the 15.6" model rocks an OLED panel on the 2160p variant. Both XMG PRO L21 laptops come with a 180W power supply and weigh in at 1.99 kg and 2.3 kg, respectively.
The most notable change that comes from the upgrade to the Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU aside from the added performance improvement of faster 8 cores and 16 threads is that you also get access to improved I/O in the form of Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0.
XMG PRO L21 15-Inch High-End Gaming Laptop:
In terms of prices, the base variant of both models will come equipped with GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 memory, a 500 GB Samsung 970 EVO SSD and will retail at 2199 Euros (PRO 15) and 2249 Euros (2249), respectively. The upgrade to GeForce RTX 3080 would cost you an extra 461 Euros, 147.0 Euros for the 4K OLED display on the PRO 15, and 278 Euros for the 4K IPS display on the PRO 17. The laptops are available for pre-order immediately and will be shipped by end of October through the 4K variants will have to wait till early November.
XMG PRO L21 High-End Gaming Laptop Specifications:
|Product ID
|XPR17L21 / XPR15L21
|Displays
|17.3" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 300 Hz | 300 cd/m² | 95 % sRGB | non-glare
17.3" IPS | 3840×2160 px | 60 Hz | 400 cd/m² | 100 % Adobe-RGB | colour calibrated (powered by x-rite) | non-glare15.6" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 300 Hz | 300 cd/m² | 95 % sRGB | non-glare
15.6" OLED | 3840×2160 px | 60 Hz | 400 cd/m² | 100 % Adobe-RGB/DCI-P3 | colour calibrated (powered by x-rite) | glare
|Chipset
|Intel HM570
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-11800H | 2.3 - 4.6 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 24 MB cache | 45 W TDP (PRO 17)
Intel Core i7-11800H | 2.3 - 4.6 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 24 MB cache | 45+ W TDP (PRO 15)
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics | integrated (iGPU)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 90 W TGP (+ 15 W Dynamic Boost) | dedicated (dGPU)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 | 16 GB GDDR6 | 90 W TGP (+ 15 W Dynamic Boost) | dedicated (dGPU)Internal display connection: iGPU (with NVIDIA Optimus)
HDMI, Mini DisplayPort connection: direct via dGPU
DP via USB-C connection: iGPU (with NVIDIA Optimus, 2x DP Alt Mode) or direct via dGPU (1x DP Alt Mode) selectable in BIOS
3 external displays directly addressable (more with MST adapter via USB-C or Mini DisplayPort)VR Ready
|Memory
|2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V
|Storage
|1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1)
1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) or SATA III
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Smart Amplifier
S/PDIF-out (optical)
Microphone with noise-canceling
Sound Blaster Atlas
|Keyboard
|Keyboard with per-key RGB backlight and numeric keypad
|Touchpad
|Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two soft-touch buttons
|Ports
|Left:
2-in-1-Audio (Mic-in + S/PDIF optical)
Headphone-out (smartphone-headset compatible)
USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (powered)Rear:
Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort: yes, G-SYNC compatible | Power Delivery: no)
DC-in
HDMI 2.1 (with HDCP 2.3)
Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (G-SYNC compatible)Right:
RJ45 Port (LAN)
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
|Communication
|Realtek Gigabit LAN
WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5
HD webcam
|Security
|Kensington Lock
TPM 2.0 (via Intel PTT)
Area fingerprint reader
|Power supply
|180 watts (145 x 75 x 23 mm | 620 g incl. EU power cable)
|Battery
|Changeable 73 Wh Li-Ion-battery (internally screwed)
Flexible battery charging function can be activated in BIOS (FlexiCharger)
|Chassis
|Display lid, top, and the bottom case made of aluminum
Display frame made of plastic
130° display opening angle
One-hand opening
|Weight
|Ca. 2.3 kg (PRO 17)
Ca. 1.99 kg (PRO 15)
|Dimensions
|395.9 x 264.95 x 19.9 mm (W x D x H) (PRO 17)
357.5 x 238 x 19.8 mm (W x D x H) (PRO 15)
|Included in box
|Laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver CD/USB Stick, manual
