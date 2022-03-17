Samsung Galaxy Book2 Laptop Pre-Orders Get You Up To A 32″ Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor For Free

Samsung has stated that all pre-orders of its Galaxy Book2 Series laptops will come with a free gaming monitor up to the 32" Odyssey Curved Gaming Display.

Announced last month during MWC 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 series come in both Pro & Pro 360 variants. Now Samsung has opened up pre-orders for their next-gen laptops which will feature Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and a choice between Intel's Iris Xe, Arc Alchemist, and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Today, Samsung opened preorders for the new Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on Samsung.com. Following are some of the deals on Samsung's official webpage:

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 preorders will receive a free 32" Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Galaxy Book2 Pro preorders will receive a free 32" Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Galaxy Book2 360 preorders will receive a free 24" CRG5 Gaming Monitor (worth $259.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Starting Prices:

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $749.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $599.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Book2 360 starts at $549.99 with an eligible trade-in.

All laptops are expected to hit retail availability on1st April and all pre-orders will receive the above-mentioned gaming monitors. Retailers such as B&H have already listed down several Samsung Pro options with the Intel Arc Alchemist variant starting at a price of $1350 US which is apparent since its a more premium option.

Coming to the specifications, both laptops are fitted with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs with Evo technology. The CPU configurations include Core i7 and Core i5 in the Alder Lake-P (U28) variation. The memory subsystem includes up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 configurations while storage options will include up to 1 TB of NVMe (Gen 4) storage.

The graphics side is powered by the integrated Iris Xe graphics with 96 Execution Units on the 13.3" model but the 15.6" model comes with the option of both internal (Iris Xe) & external (Arc) graphics solutions. The specific Arc Alchemist graphics solution is not mentioned but it's most likely going to be the Arc A370M as Intel confirmed a few days ago. The GPU is based on the DG2-128 SOC and features up to 128 EUs or 1024 processing cores. The launch aligns with the release date of the GPU which is also expected on 29th March, 2022.

I/O on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series include WiFi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G (on the 15-inch model), 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x USB Type-C port (65W power adapter), 1x USB 3.2 port, 3.5" Headphone/Mic & a MicroSD slot. The 15.6" model additionally rocks an HDMI output and a nano-SIM (optional) slot for the added 5G functionality. The new laptops are said to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book Series (2022) Lineup:











Both laptops feature a Fingerprint sensor on the Power Key and a Stereo Sound System by AKG featuring Dobly Atmos with a max output of 4W on the 13-inch and 5W on the 15-inch model. The camera setup is a front-facing FHD 1080p variant with dual array-mic. Lastly, both models come with the Windows 11 Operating System installed by default.