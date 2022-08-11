MINISFORUM Launches TH80 & TH60 Ultra-Compact Mini PCs With Intel’s Core i7-11800H & Core i5-11400H CPUs

Minisforum has announced its brand new TH80 & TH60 Mini PCs which feature an ultra-compact design and Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs.

Intel Tiger Lake CPU Powered MINISFORUM TH80 & TH60 Mini PCs Offer Ultra-Compact Design, Starting at $359 US

Press Release: MINISFORUM announced their TH60 and TH80 mini PCs today. Both of them are equipped with Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips to provide ultimate performance and work flexibility. It is a multi-purpose mini computer designed for use in a variety of solutions, such as gaming, home office, media center/HTPC, printer management PC, digital signage, or mass-deployment enterprise IT solutions.

The TH60 is equipped with an i5-11400H CPU, which is a mid-range Hexa core SOC. It has 6 cores/ 12 threads. It can be boosted up to 4.5GHz. The CPU offers a 12 MB level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The iGPU that comes with the chip is the improved version of the Xe graphics card called UHD graphics. It has a 1.45GHz graphics frequency.

The TH80 is the upgraded version of the TH60 with a stronger chip. The CPU is the Intel i7-11800H, which is a high-end octa-core SoC. It has 8 cores/ 16 threads and can be boosted up to 4.6GHz. The CPU offers 24 MB of Level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The iGPU is similar to TH60’s, which is the UHD graphics with 1.45GHz graphics frequency.

Both computers’ bodies are only 18.2cm long, 17.7cm wide and 3.6cm tall. They support totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. Both have one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot and one PCIe 3.0 slot. They can support up to 3 monitors at the same time using 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, and 1 USB-C port. If customers buy it with 256Gb of storage or 512Gb of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro. The 19V power adapter is included in the package.

Interfaces:

RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1

USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4

USB Type-C ×1

HDMI ×1

DisplayPort ×1

Clear CMOS ×1

MIC IN Jack ×1

Headphone Jack ×1

3.5mm combo Jack ×1

Prices and Configuration: