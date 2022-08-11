Menu
Company

MINISFORUM Launches TH80 & TH60 Ultra-Compact Mini PCs With Intel’s Core i7-11800H & Core i5-11400H CPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 11, 2022
MINISFORUM Launches TH80 & TH60 Ultra-Compact Mini PCs With Intel's Core i7-11800H & Core i5-11400H CPUs 1

Minisforum has announced its brand new TH80 & TH60 Mini PCs which feature an ultra-compact design and Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs.

Intel Tiger Lake CPU Powered MINISFORUM TH80 & TH60 Mini PCs Offer Ultra-Compact Design, Starting at $359 US

Press Release: MINISFORUM announced their TH60 and TH80 mini PCs today. Both of them are equipped with Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips to provide ultimate performance and work flexibility. It is a multi-purpose mini computer designed for use in a variety of solutions, such as gaming, home office, media center/HTPC, printer management PC, digital signage, or mass-deployment enterprise IT solutions.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
Intel Has Lost $3.5 Billion Through Its GPU Division Says Analyst

The TH60 is equipped with an i5-11400H CPU, which is a mid-range Hexa core SOC. It has 6 cores/ 12 threads. It can be boosted up to 4.5GHz. The CPU offers a 12 MB level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The iGPU that comes with the chip is the improved version of the Xe graphics card called UHD graphics. It has a 1.45GHz graphics frequency.

ports-3
boards-2
2 of 9

The TH80 is the upgraded version of the TH60 with a stronger chip. The CPU is the Intel i7-11800H, which is a high-end octa-core SoC. It has 8 cores/ 16 threads and can be boosted up to 4.6GHz. The CPU offers 24 MB of Level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The iGPU is similar to TH60’s, which is the UHD graphics with 1.45GHz graphics frequency.

main-12
displays-2
2 of 9

Both computers’ bodies are only 18.2cm long, 17.7cm wide and 3.6cm tall. They support totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. Both have one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot and one PCIe 3.0 slot. They can support up to 3 monitors at the same time using 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, and 1 USB-C port. If customers buy it with 256Gb of storage or 512Gb of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro. The 19V power adapter is included in the package.

MINISFORUM Launches TH80 & TH60 Ultra-Compact Mini PCs With Intel's Core i7-11800H & Core i5-11400H CPUs 2

Interfaces:

  • RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1
  • USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1
  • USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4
  • USB Type-C ×1
  • HDMI ×1 
  • DisplayPort ×1 
  • Clear CMOS ×1 
  • MIC IN Jack ×1 
  • Headphone Jack ×1
  • 3.5mm combo Jack ×1

Prices and Configuration:

TH60(i5-11400H) TH80(i7-11800H)
0+0 $359 $429
8+256 $429 $499
16+256 $459 $529
16+512 $479 $559
32+512 $539 $619

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order