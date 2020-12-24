Samsung Deletes Ad Where It Mocked Apple for Selling an iPhone Without a Charger

When it was announced that Apple no longer bundled a charger with its iPhone 12 family and some previous-generation models, Samsung took no time to pounce on the opportunity to mock Apple. This arrived in the form of an ad with the following text published and an image provided below.

“Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen.”

However, as recent documentation revealed that Samsung plans on removing the charger from its future smartphone packaging, the Korean giant had no choice but to delete the ad or risk further humiliation. Unfortunately, some eagle-eyed individuals spotted this move and were lightning-quick to point it out.

Samsung Previously Deleted Ad Where It Mocked Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack

This isn’t the first time Samsung made this kind of a move. The last time Samsung was forced to delete an ad was when it officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Since both models shipped without a 3.5mm audio jack, it makes perfect sense for Samsung to remove its earlier advertisement. Still, perhaps the company shouldn’t have posted it in the first place if it would remove the headphone jack on its future models.

However, before we criticize Samsung for deleting the ad, we should give it some praise first. Apple didn’t provide anything in place of the power adapter. Its competitor is rumored to provide its Galaxy Buds Pro (formerly known as Galaxy Buds Beyond) to early Galaxy S21 adopters. Unfortunately, it’s unknown if Samsung will continue to provide its wireless earbuds after the Galaxy S21 series officially goes on sale on January 29.

In related news, Samsung currently has a Galaxy Z Fold 2 ad mocking Apple’s signature taglines by highlighting its foldable flagship's innovative features. When Apple officially announces its own foldable iPhone in the distant future, do you think this ad will be removed too? Tell us down in the comments.

