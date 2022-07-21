Menu
Company

Samsung’s First Batch of 3nm GAA Chips to Ship out on July 25, Orders for Mobile SoCs Expected to Arrive Later

Omar Sohail
Jul 21, 2022
Samsung’s First Batch of 3nm GAA Chips to Ship out on July 25, Orders for Mobile SoCs Expected to Arrive Later

Samsung will officially beat TSMC in bringing its 3nm GAA chip technology to the market, with the first batch expected to be delivered on July 25. Unfortunately, no smartphone chipset vendor will take advantage of the next-generation manufacturing process, at least for now.

Samsung Will Reportedly Supply the First 3nm GAA Chip Batch for Cryptocurrency Mining Purposes

On Tuesday, industry and government sources stated that Samsung intends to hold the first shipment ceremony of 3nm GAA chips at its manufacturing center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on July 25. Lee Chang-yang, who is the minister of trade, industry, and energy, and Kyung Kye-hyun, President & CEO of Samsung’s Device Solution Division, will attend the ceremony. As for who will receive the first batch, Business Korea provides the following details.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Samsung’s New ‘Hexa²pixel’ Trademark Leaks out, Will Likely Be Used for Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera

“The buyer to receive the first batch is a Chinese cryptocurrency miner and it is a client that cannot be trusted in the long term given the current cryptocurrency market conditions. Besides, the 3-nm chips are produced not in Pyeongtaek but in Hwaseong and this implies a relatively small scale of production in that Samsung Electronics’ finest equipment is in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong is where it develops manufacturing technologies.”

As for smartphone chipsets, Samsung may use its 3nm GAA technology to mass produce the upcoming Exynos 2300. The SoC may be used in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, and possibly a variant of that could be used by Google for its third-generation Tensor chip for the Pixel 8 family. Aside from that, Qualcomm could potentially jump on board, but only if TSMC experiences yield problems with its own 3nm technology.

Qualcomm can reportedly ask Samsung to provide 3nm GAA chip samples, and based on the Korean giant’s progress regarding yields, power efficiency, and other metrics, orders will be given. Unfortunately, according to what rumors are saying, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is said to be unveiled on November 15, will be mass produced exclusively on TSMC’s 4nm process unless a miracle happens.

To recap, Samsung’s 3nm GAA process is said to reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent, improve performance by 23 percent and reduce area by 16 percent when compared to 5nm technology. The manufacturer will also introduce a second-generation variant that will reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent, increase performance by 30 percent and reduce area by 35 percent.

News Source: Business Korea

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order