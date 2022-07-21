Samsung’s First Batch of 3nm GAA Chips to Ship out on July 25, Orders for Mobile SoCs Expected to Arrive Later

Samsung will officially beat TSMC in bringing its 3nm GAA chip technology to the market, with the first batch expected to be delivered on July 25. Unfortunately, no smartphone chipset vendor will take advantage of the next-generation manufacturing process, at least for now.

Samsung Will Reportedly Supply the First 3nm GAA Chip Batch for Cryptocurrency Mining Purposes

On Tuesday, industry and government sources stated that Samsung intends to hold the first shipment ceremony of 3nm GAA chips at its manufacturing center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on July 25. Lee Chang-yang, who is the minister of trade, industry, and energy, and Kyung Kye-hyun, President & CEO of Samsung’s Device Solution Division, will attend the ceremony. As for who will receive the first batch, Business Korea provides the following details.

“The buyer to receive the first batch is a Chinese cryptocurrency miner and it is a client that cannot be trusted in the long term given the current cryptocurrency market conditions. Besides, the 3-nm chips are produced not in Pyeongtaek but in Hwaseong and this implies a relatively small scale of production in that Samsung Electronics’ finest equipment is in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong is where it develops manufacturing technologies.”

As for smartphone chipsets, Samsung may use its 3nm GAA technology to mass produce the upcoming Exynos 2300. The SoC may be used in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, and possibly a variant of that could be used by Google for its third-generation Tensor chip for the Pixel 8 family. Aside from that, Qualcomm could potentially jump on board, but only if TSMC experiences yield problems with its own 3nm technology.

Qualcomm can reportedly ask Samsung to provide 3nm GAA chip samples, and based on the Korean giant’s progress regarding yields, power efficiency, and other metrics, orders will be given. Unfortunately, according to what rumors are saying, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is said to be unveiled on November 15, will be mass produced exclusively on TSMC’s 4nm process unless a miracle happens.

To recap, Samsung’s 3nm GAA process is said to reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent, improve performance by 23 percent and reduce area by 16 percent when compared to 5nm technology. The manufacturer will also introduce a second-generation variant that will reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent, increase performance by 30 percent and reduce area by 35 percent.

News Source: Business Korea