Samsung Rumored to Develop an 150MP Nonacell Camera Sensor for a Q4 2020 Launch

With its 108MP camera sensor now running in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung is probably contemplating how it will raise the bar further in terms of megapixel count. The latest rumor talks about the development of a 150MP Nonacell sensor, which is slated to arrive in Q4 2020. The battle for large megapixel sensors rages on, and it looks like the Korean giant doesn’t have any competition to impede its progress.

Samsung’s 150MP Nonacell Sensor to Feature a 1-Inch Size

The rumor was first talked about by Twitter user Sleepy Kuma, with more details suggesting that Xiaomi will be one of the first to utilize the 150MP Nonacell sensor in one of its flagship smartphones. The rumored unveiling of that flagship is said to take place in Q4 2020. Shortly afterward, both OPPO and Vivo will reportedly use this camera technology in its own handsets from 2021.

For the readers that need to be reminded, Q4 2020 will also be the year when Qualcomm will unveil its 5nm Snapdragon 875. As for the 150MP Nonacell sensor, it could rely on an advanced pixel-binning technique just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra to capture highly detailed images in low-light environments. The final imaging result will possibly be a 16MP pixel-binned image with slightly improved low-light performance, at least according to what Ice Universe implied earlier on in this year.

Rumor)

- Samsung, 150MP, Almost 1", Nonacell

- Limited to flagship pro models

- Xiaomi adopted in the Q4 of this year / Oppo, Vivo combined with SD875 in the 1Q of next year

(The rear design is almost similar) source : https://t.co/CCQTPTHwcm — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) March 16, 2020

Samsung has also been rumored to release a 144MP sensor, but it’s not confirmed if this and the 150MP Nonacell sensor are the same, and for that, we’ll have to wait and find out. It should be noted that the Snapdragon 865 also supports 200MP, so it’s not like there’s a lack of existing support for this technology. With the Snapdragon 875, we could see major improvements for high megapixel sensors, particularly when it comes to 8K video recording for longer time limits.

Also, if Samsung is indeed developing a 150MP Nonacell sensor, perhaps we’ll hear positive news over a supporting Exynos chip. As it so happens, the company is rumored to work on an Exynos 1000, which may rely on Cortex-A78 cores, and perhaps a GPU based on the AMD RDNA architecture.

There’s lots to look forward to, but unfortunately, we want you to treat this rumor with a pinch of salt and await further updates.

