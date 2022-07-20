Saints Row Has Gone Gold Ahead of Next Month’s Global Release on PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Saints Row has gone gold ahead of next month’s release, publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have announced.

The joyful news was announced via the official Saints Row Twitter account late last night.

#SaintsRow is officially gold - locked and loaded for August 23 - pre-order now: https://t.co/8KeHoEexIs pic.twitter.com/cUZruwYX0f — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) July 19, 2022

The ‘golden’ status means that development on the game has been finalized and is being made ready for shipment to retailers ahead of its global launch. The title was first slated for a release back in February of this year but was later delayed for additional polishing.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve”, Volition’s Jim Boone said upon the announcement of the delay late last year. “The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.”

Saints Row is a reboot to the series and was officially announced last year. Back in 2019, financial reports already mentioned that a new Saints Row was in development. The game will be the first main Saints Row title following 2013’s Saints Row IV.

Along with a veritable wealth of new information from the creative minds at Volition, the latest trailer offers an exclusive first look at stunning gameplay moments, showcasing the exciting new world of Saints Row. It also stars US acting talent Bryce Charles – the voice of the game’s default Boss – and establishes the rival gangs, fresh tone and new characters, which make up the biggest and best Saints Row playground yet.

Saints Row will release next month on August 23 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.